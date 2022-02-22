28 minutes ago

Ghana and Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana was absent on Sunday when his side faced Troyes in the French Ligue1 game.

The pacy winger was sidelined by a minor injury concern as his side defeated Troyes 4-1 on Sunday

“Kamaldeen Sulemana is out for a back problem,” coach Bruno Genesio said at the pre-match presser.

For the record, Sulemana has not been a starter since December 12 in a match against Lille and has not scored since October 17 against Metz.

It was his 4th goal in Ligue 1 and has since delivered an assist against Lyon.

After a thunderous start to the season with a goal against Lens on the first day which was wildly celebrated with a somersault that delighted Roazhon Park, the young forward is struggling.

The Ghanaian youngster did not fare any batter at the African Cup of Nations where Ghana exited at the group stages of the competition.

Kamaldeen featured in all three matches for Ghana but failed to shine as Ghana lost to Comoros , Morocco and drew with Gabon.