5 hours ago

Medeama SC, the Ghanaian representative in the CAF Champions League, faced a setback during their recent match against Yanga as defender Nurudeen Abdulai suffered an injury.

The team played to a 1-1 draw against the Tanzanian giants on matchday three of the CAF Champions League group stage, but Abdulai's injury added to the challenges.

The setback occurred just before the end of the first half, forcing Abdulai to leave the field. Kofi Asmah was brought on as his replacement. While the match ended in a draw, the injury to Abdulai is a significant concern for Medeama.

Further medical examinations will be conducted to assess the extent of Abdulai's injury.

Unfortunately, it is expected that the center back will miss the upcoming away fixture against Yanga in Dar es Salaam next week.

His absence could pose a considerable challenge for Medeama SC in their ongoing CAF Champions League campaign.

The team will now need to regroup and strategize for the upcoming matches, hoping to overcome the challenges and continue their quest in the competition.