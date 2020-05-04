1 hour ago

Baba Rahman's career has been hampered by a whole lot of injuries and his loan spell at Real Mallorca has not been any different.

That notwithstanding, the Ghanaian left back on loan from Chelsea is the highest paid player at the Spanish La Liga club.

Rahman has played a paltry sum total of 199 minutes in three matches for the side but receives more wages than any other player.

The injury ravaged Baba Rahman returned from a three month injury lay off in Mallorca Spanish Cup tier against lower side El Alamo in January and has barely played since.

He takes home a whooping €286,500 per-week almost three times what key player Abdon Prats receives with his parent club Chelsea reportedly paying half of that amount while Mallorca also settles the other half.

With his more regular compatriots Lumor Agbenyenu and Iddrisu Baba receiving a paltry €34,000 and €20,000 respectively.

Lumor Agbenyenu has played 20 games while Baba Iddrisu has played 25 matches in all competitions.

