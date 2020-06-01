17 minutes ago

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale sacked his Militants – made up of Joint 77, Natty Lee, Addi Self and Captan – because "they are lazy, talentless, bad investment and can’t write good songs".

Shatta in a live Facebook interaction said he parted ways with them in January.

“I have given them their pass yet they post nonsense songs like I wrote them for them and I don’t want that. They are not good musicians. I only wanted them to do songs so people will support them so they can make money,” he said.

Artiste Manager, Bulldog speaking on UTV's United Showbiz programme, Saturday said: "Shatta Wale did his best for these guys; he tried"

According to him, the militants "have a lifetime contract with Shatta Wale so if they do the right thing they might be accepted back".