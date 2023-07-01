2 hours ago

Guinea secured a spot in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2023, after drawing 1-1 against Ghana in a crucial match. Despite the draw, Ghana crashed out of the competition, while Guinea advanced to the next stage.

The game, held at the Ibn-Batouta Stadium in Tangier, was highly entertaining and saw both teams putting in strong performances. Guinea had the better chances early on, with Ibrahima Fofana missing a golden opportunity to score when he fired straight into his teammate Aguibou Camara with an open goal in front of him.

However, it was Ghana who took the lead in the 34th minute when Emmanuel Yeboah found the back of the net after a quick interchange of passes with Abdul Issahaku. Guinea responded strongly and started dominating possession, pushing Ghana back into their own half.

In the second half, Guinea continued their attacking momentum and were rewarded in the 60th minute when Fofana volleyed the ball home from the edge of the box, leveling the score. Guinea had several chances to take the lead, but Ghana's defense held firm.

As the game approached its conclusion, Guinea defended well and frustrated Ghana's attempts to regain the lead. With the final whistle, Guinea secured their place in the semi-finals, finishing second in Group A behind tournament hosts Morocco.

Unfortunately for Ghana, their hopes of progressing further in the competition were dashed, following their previous heavy defeat to Morocco. Guinea will now prepare for the semi-finals, while Ghana's U-23 team will reflect on their performance and look ahead to future competitions.