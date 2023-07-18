5 hours ago

A Nigerian socialite, Killaboi, has admitted to the murder of his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion, known as Austa XXO.

In a series of ‘chilling’ confessions on Instagram, he claimed, his actions were driven by pain, betrayal, and cheating.

This tragic confession by Killaboi has since topped Twitter trends, thereby, stirring the conversation on the devastating consequences of pain, betrayal, and violence within relationships.

On July 17, 2023, Killaboi took to his Instagram page to disclose the startling confession, revealing that he unintentionally stabbed his girlfriend during a heated argument.

In a series of messages detailing the incident, he expressed remorse and guilt, acknowledging that his emotions and the deceased’s betrayal led to his actions.

The 26-year-old socialite expressed deep regret over his actions at such a young age and promised to ensure that justice is served for his late girlfriend, by turning himself in.

He confessed to fleeing the scene after the crime and published a message he had sent to Austa's grieving mother.

In the wake of the tragic incident, Austa XXO's mother visited Killaboi's residence at Oral Estate in the Ikota area of Lagos State in search of answers.

Eyewitnesses have reported that the police, gaining access to Killaboi's apartment through the fence, discovered Austa XXO's mutilated corpse.

Shockingly, the deceased’s body parts, including her breast, vagina and eyes were missing and her car was recovered at the scene.

Killaboi’s initial arrest over fraud

Prior to this incident, Killaboi was arrested for fraud.

In 2021, he was apprehended by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for carrying out a N150 million point-of-sale (POS) transaction using a stolen card. The authorities arrested him at a hotel in Umuahia, and he was unable to evade capture.