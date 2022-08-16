5 hours ago

Inter-City STC Managing Director, Nana Akomea, has called on government to insist on the installation of prepaid meters in all public offices to avoid waste in electricity consumption.

Joining Tuesday's panel on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", the STC Boss bemoaned the attitude of public sector workers with the usage of utilities, explaining that since payment of their electricity bills is made by the government, many of them misuse electricity.

He revealed there are many occurrences where those who work in public offices, especially the Ministries, leave their lights, air conditioners and other appliances that consume electricity on after close of work.

He added that they don't have any sense of responsibility because they don't directly pay the bills, therefore there should be measures to check this irresponsible attitude.

"If you have a system that we are operating in Ghana here where public offices don't directly pay for utilities, it will be abused and going forward, if there will be a political willing, they have put prepaid [meters] in all public offices . . . The whole business of politics is taking the right and hard decisions where you can see clearly that there is abuse. If you like, let us install prepaid [meters] in every Ministry and look at how electricity consumption will go down," he said.