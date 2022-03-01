2 hours ago

An aide to the President, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, has expressed dismay at events in the Ashaiman District Court on Monday, February 28, 2022, after it emerged that an accused person acted so rudely that he was thrown out of the court.

The accused is Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a lead convener for the #FixTheCountryMovement, who is facing treason felony charges over a coup threat, as per a prosecution charge sheet.

The presidential staffer quoted the words that ostensibly led to Barker-Vormawor’s ‘sacking’ before submitting: “Attacking and insulting a whole Magistrate in her own court?”

“We have not asked for bail. We have not asked for bail. This is a kangaroo process. The bench has not covered itself in glory. I am not going to glorify a sham. This process is a sham,” Barker-Vormawor is quoted to have said before the Magistrate ordered him out.

The court subsequently remanded him for another two weeks with the next appearance slated for March 15.

Meanwhile, the #FixTheCountry Movement has announced that they are going to file separate processes at the Supreme Court to enforce the rights of the accused.

Police confirmed in a statement early Saturday, February 12, 2022, that they had arrested Barker-Vormawor after the #FixTheCountry Movement reported that he [Barker-Vormawor] had disappeared after arriving in the country from the UK.

The lawyer by training was arrested because of a social media post in which he was threatening to stage a coup. He was subsequently arraigned before a court on Monday, February 14, 2022, on charges of treason felony.

The Ashaiman District Court refused to grant him bail citing jurisdiction and asked his lawyers to approach the High Court for bail.

Source: Ghanaweb