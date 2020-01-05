2 hours ago

Inter Allies bounced back from first match defeat to beat Bechem United 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the match day 2 fixture of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

Two first half goals from Kwabena Kyeremateng and Victorien Adebayor were all the Capelli Boys needed to record the first of many victories in the season.

Coach Tonny Lokko made five changes to the side the lost 4-0 to Aduana Stars last week with the club debutant George Apronti replacing Gideon Ahenkorah in post.

Richard Acquaah was also handed his debut, Victorien Adebayor returned to lead the team as captain, Michel Otou and Abraham Okyere were handed starting roles.

Life at Accra Sports Stadium commenced pretty well for Inter Allies, as they took game to the Hunters.

Samuel Armah and Victorien Adebayor both went close to scoring in the opening 10 minutes but Prince Asempa made sure his side were safe.

It didn’t take long for the early pressure to pay off, Victorien Adebayor picked the ball from center and chipped Kwabena Kyeremeh through, the latter made no mistake and opened his Allies account in the 9th minute.

Bechem didn’t sit back despite having problems with their defense, Salifu Moro headed home the equalizer in the 22nd minute.

After a couple of chances went begging, Victorien Adebayor stood up and slotted home what turned to be the winner in the 42nd minute at the end of a fantastic solo run.

The second half proved tough for both sides but failed to add to the tally. The goalkeeper of Bechem United, Prince Asempa became a thorn in the flesh and denied Allies of getting another.

Victorien Adebayor was named the man of the match.