2 hours ago

Inter Allies captain Victorien Adebayor was named man of the match for Inter Allies in their 2-1 victory over Bechem United on Saturday.

The Eleven is to one boys bounced back from a 4 nil humbling against Aduana Stars at the Dormaa Park with a 2-1 victory over Bechem United.

Two first half goals from Kwabena Kyeremateng and Victorien Adebayor were all the Capelli Boys needed to record the first of many victories in the season.

Life at Accra Sports Stadium commenced pretty well for Inter Allies, as they took game to the Hunters.

Samuel Armah and Victorien Adebayor both went close to scoring in the opening 10 minutes but Prince Asempa made sure his side were safe.

It didn’t take long for the early pressure to pay off, Victorien Adebayor picked the ball from center and chipped Kwabena Kyeremeh through, the latter made no mistake and opened his Allies account in the 9th minute.

Bechem didn’t sit back despite having problems with their defense, Salifu Moro headed home the equalizer in the 22nd minute.

After a couple of chances went begging, Victorien Adebayor stood up and slotted home what turned to be the winner in the 42nd minute at the end of a fantastic solo run.