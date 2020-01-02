44 minutes ago

Inter Allies head coach, Tonny Lokko is determined to see his charges come back stronger from the 4-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in their opening league game.

The Capelli Boys fought hard in the first half marching the strength of home team but felt short to Yahaya Mohammed’s brace before half time.

Allies were always a threat going forward on the counter but Aduana managed to deal with our trickery and speed and got another two goals in the second half.

Yahaya Mohammed got his hat trick and Justice Anane late strike sealed victory for the hosts at the NAB 1 Park on Sunday afternoon.

“We’ll go back home and do our corrections and also win our home match and make sure we are motivated by that win,” he said after the match.

“The goals we conceded were not goals we should have conceded, so in a way we can we will go back and come back more purposefully.”

He concluded: “This is not the scoreline we expected, we came here very determined to take good results back home, it happened so we will take it in good fate.”

Lokko’s charges will face Bechem United in the next game at the Accra Sports Stadium.