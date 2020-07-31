2 hours ago

Youngster Frank Assinki Makes HB Koge Switch

Defender Frank Assinki has signed a four year deal with Danish side HB Koge.

The 18-year-old had a breakthrough debut season for Allies in the 2019/20 truncated league and became a starter in the first team.

He played 12 of the 14 games in the league with 11 as a starter, winning one MVP award.

The talented centre back is good with his feet, strong in the air, and very uncompromising in his game. He also can play as a right or left back.

HB Koge first noticed him in action for the Inter Allies during the preseason game, and also received high recommendations from Henrik Lehm, who was the coach of Inter Allies during the season.

Frank Assinki becomes the second player from Inter Allies to sign permanently for HB Koge after Effiong Nsungusi JR. move earlier in the month.