50 minutes ago

Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah is now a protagonist in the infamous 7-0 drubbing of his side Inter Allies by AshGold in their match day 34 clash at the Obuasi Len Cllay Stadium.

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has called on the Ghana Police to institute an investigation in the offense and the Police are expected to hand an invitation to the player in the coming days.

AshantiGold beat already relegated Inter Allies by 7-0 with Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah scoring two own goals on the day.

According to the player the Inter Allies team heard whiles at the Hotel that the match will end in a 5-0 scoreline in favour of the host AshantiGold SC.

The defender has admitted that he scored the two own goals in order to 'spoil' the 5-0 scoreline that had been allegedly agreed on by a betting syndicate.

His revelation has opened up a can of worms within the Ghana Premier League with some fans flagging other matches which they suspect foul play.

The Ghana Police Service will be probing the criminal aspect of the whole arrangement while the GFA will be looking at the Sporting side of the matter.

Both clubs have condemned the act with Inter Allies instituting an internal probe into the issue by appointing a private legal practitioner to look into the case.