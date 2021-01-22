3 hours ago

Abuga reveals how his fan base motivates him to do more on the pitch:

Sometimes they say it’s a blessing to have friends and sympathisers stay behind you and pray for your entire good in your line of duty.

Desmond Abuga who has lived in Mamombi, a suburb of Accra, has seen the backing of his friends since he joined our youth team some years back.

Since his promotion to the first team in 2017, we have seen fans troop in during our home games and sometimes nearby away matches.

These young guys sing his name and cheer from the stands to ginger one of their own to give his best and also push the team to win since it also makes them happy.

Abuga reveals when he sees these guys around, he gets extra energy to do more and that also seem to favour the club at some point.

“When you look around and see how eagerly they’re supporting you, it makes you feel motivated and inspires you to do more,” he told www.interalliesfc.com

“When you see them singing your name and sometimes for the team too, they charge you with renewed energy and focus even though I may be too tired or disheartened.”

Motivation is all about getting people to take action and their chants seem to be working for the young midfielder who has grown into a key player in the squad.

Abuga has played all the minutes in the nine games we’ve played so far this season and also held key roles in the truncated league last year.