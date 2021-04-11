2 hours ago

Inter Allies handed Karela United another away defeat to dent their title push a scintillating 2-0 win on match day 19 of the Ghana Premier League at the theatre of Dreams, Dawu on Sunday.

Nafiu Suleman and Samuel Armah scored two fire splitting goals in the second half to ensure that Allies grabbed their first win in four matches.

Karela United were lucky not have conceded early in the game as they cleared off Kingsley Fedelis Kuku goal bound shot in the 10th minute.

Three glorious chances were created by Inter Allies within 10 minutes as they kept pushing for the opener.

Richmond Lamptey's effort was forced away by goalkeeper Baidoo of Karela before Nafiu Suleman forced a great save again from the Hearts of Oak loanee.

Samuel Armah also made incursion with a long range drive, just before the break – But the effort was once again kept out by the busy Richard Baidoo.

Richard Arthur was replaced by Andy Okpe and in between the substitution was another brilliant effort from Lamptey.

Nafiu Suleman broke the deadlock in the 70th minute.

With eight minutes left on the clock, Inter Allies were awarded a penalty which was expertly converted by Samuel Armah as the hosts doubled their lead.

Inter Allies held on to pick their first win of the second round and to keep the fight against relegation in good standing.

They still sit at the foot of the Premier League table with 16 points after 19 matches.