1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies have appointed new captains for the upcoming season following the depatures of most of its senior members of the team

The trio of senior players – Hashmin Musah, Emmanuel Adjetey and Paul Abanga (in descending order) have been selected as captains for the 2020 football season.

Hashmin will lead the team as captain for the upcoming season with Emmanuel Adjetey and Paul Abanga standing in as vice captains.

Hashmin joined the Club before the start of the 2016/17 season and has played 48 matches for us with 2 goals and 3 assists.

Emmanuel Adjetey returned to the Club again and signed a one-year contract until the end of the upcoming Ghana Premier League season.

Paul Abanga joined Inter Allies before the start of the 2015/16 season and has played 59 matches for the Capelli Boys.