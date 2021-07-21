2 hours ago

Inter Allies FC duo Hashmin Musah (Defender who scored the two own goals) and Danso Wiredu Mensah (Goalkeeper) have been invited to appear before the Team investigating the case of betting and alleged match fixing on Friday, July 23, 2021.

This sporting investigation is to ascertain any violations of the relevant provisions of the GFA Code of Ethics, 2019, the Premier League Regulations, 2019 and the GFA Disciplinary Code, 2019 in reference to the Match-day 34 Ghana Premier League tie between AshantiGold SC and Inter Allies FC played on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.

Hashmin Musah is invited to report at the GFA Secretariat at 12:00 noon while Danso Wiredu Mensah faces the team at 2:00pm.

Other players and officials involved in the match will have their turn with the Investigation Team in the coming days.

The Ghana Football Association continues to urge other members of the public, the media, players, and technical team members to also send any evidence or information whatsoever connected to the match (a statement, video, audio etc) to assist the investigations through the GFA integrity Hotline and email.

The Compliance & Integrity Office Hotline

WhatsApp: 059 337 1735

Email- integrity@ghanafa.org