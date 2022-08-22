6 hours ago

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state, has commented on recent incidents of inter-hall rivalries that have spilled over into violence on university campuses.

According to the former investment banker, it is time the Ghanaian youth focused on uniting to fight against corruption and by that secure their future, instead of fighting among themselves.

“Corruption is the main cause of underdevelopment in the country and this demands the attention of us all. We have to call the youth to be part of the fight against corruption as the country belongs to them," he said at an event over the weekend.

On the specific case of recent campus rioting, he submitted: "It is sad to see how students at the university fight amongst themselves when there’s a bigger battle to fight.

"There’s no need for Commonwealth’s Vandals and Vikings to fight, neither is there the need for Katanga and Conti in Kumasi to fight. Fight the things that endanger your future,” he stressed.

The Agbogbomefia told a gathering at a youth empowerment and anti-corruption summit held as part of activities marking the Asogli Yam festival also reiterated his call for ex-gratia for Council of State members to be scrapped.

It emerged earlier this year, that the leader of the Asogli State had returned over 300,000 cedis to the state in respect of monies he had been paid in lieu of ex-gratia for serving as Council of State chair - between 2017 and 2020.

Two separate instances of violent clashes have been recorded on two varsity campuses in the space of weeks. The first was between Vandals and Vikings at the University of Ghana.

The more recent one was between students of Continental Hall and Katanga Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.

In the case of both incidents, injuries were recorded as well as damage to public and private properties.

Source: Ghanaweb