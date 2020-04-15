23 minutes ago

Father of Ghana and Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah on Tuesday led a delegation on behalf of his son to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to make a donation to help fight the COVID-19.

The Inter Milan star through his father presented a cheque of $20,000 to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to help fight COVID-19.

Mr Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Asamoah father of the Inter Milan Star has been outlining the motive behind his son's donation to KATH in an interview with Kumasi based Ashh Fm.

"Kwadwo Asamoah is doing well by God's grace although he was injured for some time but he is doing well now.

"Due to the coronavirus they are indoors for the past two months now but he is doing very well. we have been interacting."

"You can never forget where you come from and you must never neglect your roots that's why Kwadwo made this donation.

"Whiles a kid he used to get ill and was always admitted at KATH,I remember he was admitted there twice."

"By God's grace he has been blessed with some fortune and If this deadly virus is working against us and the whole nation needs help including KATH so he decided to help them with some money fight this deadly virus.

"I brought him into this world and whatever he does he tells me and I normally give him encouragement you know he normally does donation in Accra and else where but this time I advised him to come to his roots Kumasi." he concluded.