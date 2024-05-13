18 hours ago

The future of former Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan is attracting attention from several clubs as his contract with Fiorentina is set to expire in June.

Despite Fiorentina holding an option to extend Duncan's contract until 2025, they have yet to indicate any intention to activate this extension clause.

The 31-year-old has played a crucial role for Fiorentina this season, contributing two goals and five assists in 28 Serie A appearances.

Additionally, he featured in 10 matches across the UEFA Europa Conference League, Supercoppa Italiana, and Italy Cup.

Duncan initially joined Fiorentina from Sassuolo in 2020, and after spending several loan spells away from the club, he has established himself as a key figure within the team.

He is expected to be a contender for a starting position when Fiorentina takes on Olympiacos Piraeus later in May at the OPAPA Arena in Athens.

With Duncan's contract nearing its end, interested clubs are keen to take advantage of his impending free agency.

While Fiorentina faces the risk of losing a valuable asset without compensation, Duncan seems poised to seek a new challenge elsewhere, sparking speculation about his future.