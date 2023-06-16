2 hours ago

The Minister for the Interior Ambrose Dery has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Alavanyo and Nkonya townships and their environs in the Oti Region.

The new hours start from 6:00pm to 6:00am effective Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The curfew was imposed after earlier renewed clashes occurred between the two communities that resulted in the killing of some residents.

In a statement, Mr Ambrose Dery said the government continues to express its appreciation to the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area for their efforts in ensuring peace in the area and urges them to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes.

“Meanwhile, Government will like to reiterate that, there is a ban on all persons in the two towns and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the statement said.