In the wake of a tragic bullion van robbery resulting in the loss of a policeman's life at Ablekuma Fanmilk, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr, CEO of the Kantanka Group, has expressed his belief that the incident could have been avoided if Kantanka bullion vans were in use. The CEO took to Twitter to convey his condolences and criticize an alleged seizure of their bullion vans by the Interior Ministry.

Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr expressed his deep sadness over the incident and emphasized the potential role that Kantanka bullion vans could have played in preventing such incidents. In his tweet, he lamented the loss of a father, son, and husband, while highlighting the fact that Kantanka's bullion vans remain in the possession of the Interior Ministry.

The CEO's tweet read, "This bullion van robbery could have been prevented. So sad to see this. A father/son/husband losing his life while @KantankaAuto bullion vans have been seized by the Interior Ministry."

The deceased officer, identified as Callistus Amoah, was attacked by a gunman and fired at multiple times while he was in the passenger seat of a bullion van that had gone to a popular fuel station at Ablekuma to collect money.

In CCTV footage that has since gone viral, some four men on two motorbikes, went directly for the policeman in the front seat of the white van, firing at him until he succumbed to death.