The Ministry of Interior has renewed the curfew imposed on the Bawku Municipality in the Upper East Region, and Bunkpurugu township and its environs in the North East Region.

According to the Ministry, the curfew will now be in effect from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am, starting Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

“The Minister for the Interior has, by Executive Instrument, renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality in the Upper East Region and Bunkpurugu Township and its environs in the North East Region,” a press release issued by the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey said.

The Ministry urged chiefs, opinion leaders, the youth, and all residents of the two areas to exercise restraint in the face of ongoing challenges and to use non-violent means to work towards ensuring peace in the area.

The statement further declared a total ban on all persons in the aforementioned communities and its surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons.

“Any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the Ministry added.