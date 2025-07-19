3 hours ago

Dr. Jalilu Ateku, a Political Science Lecturer at the University of Ghana, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reconsider its plan to hold presidential primaries on January 31, 2026.

He warned that unresolved internal tensions could threaten party unity and cohesion.

Speaking on Channel One TV's Big Issue on Saturday, July 19, Dr. Ateku expressed concern that proceeding with the primaries amid ongoing internal disputes could exacerbate divisions within the party.

“When you elect the presidential candidate first, it has some advantage. But the fact is that you cannot be in an acrimonious situation, with people fighting here and there, and still proceed to elect someone. If you are not careful, you may experience some disintegration here and there,” he said.

His comments follow confirmation from NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Koduah that the party's presidential primaries will be held on January 31, 2026, after being ratified by the National Council.

Despite this, Dr. Ateku cautioned that the timing is problematic, especially if internal conflicts remain unresolved.

He explained that the party needs to address these issues first to ensure a fair, consensus-driven process that fosters unity.

“The best thing is that you resolve the issues and then put up a structure. When you can do that, then you can elect the candidate. If you elect the candidate without resolving the issues, the tension will continue. That is why I think they should rather have a rethink of their decision,” he said.

The NPP is currently hosting its National Delegates Conference at the University of Ghana Stadium under the theme “Rebuilding Together with Our Values.” Over 5,500 delegates are attending the conference, where they are discussing more than 50 consolidated motions aimed at reforming internal structures ahead of the 2028 elections.

Dr. Ateku’s warning adds to growing calls within the party for prioritising unity and stability before advancing towards the 2028 polls.