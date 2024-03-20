2 hours ago

The Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Dr Joe Anokye, says he is looking forward to compensation from Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to subscribers over the recent internet challenges.

According to him, the Authority is willing to consider the decision if it comes up.

However, Dr Anokye has stated it is the sole prerogative of the MNOs to make the decision as independent institutions.

“That discussion is currently ongoing. The message that I received from Telecel this morning said they are looking into that. So, I expect that the MNOs will have to, but each MNO is independent.”

“They will have to make that decision. And then NCA will look at their decision and then, hopefully. It will depend on the decision that can come from them,” he stated in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Mobile network operations since last week Thursday have been disrupted due to what NCA said were cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, which are essential for internet connectivity in Ghana.

However, the Authority has assured effective collaboration with local and international partners to restore connectivity.