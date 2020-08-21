1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency, Inusah Fuseini, has expressed shock at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) capturing toilet facilities as part of its infrastructural achievements.

According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not include the construction of toilet facilities as achievements in its Green Book.

Mr Fuseini, who described the NPP government’s achievement as ‘Guinness Book of Records’ said, “I never knew that toilet facilities can make it to the Guinness Book of Records.”

“I single-handedly built more than four school blocks including three and six classroom blocks in my constituency and they never made it to the NDC’s ‘Green Book’ because my party never saw them as a major achievement,” he stated during a discussion on Pan African TV.

“I am so surprised because the NDC does not see toilet facilities as an achievement, they even put boreholes in their achievements,” he stressed.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in his recent Town Hall Meeting launched a website that will track government projects across the country.

The website featured toilet projects in some 17,334 infrastructural projects undertaken by the NPP in the country since it took over power in January 2017.