12 minutes ago

Former Accra Hearts of skipper Inusah Musah has returned from injury to join his teammates at Petro de Luanda ahead of their CAF Champions League clash against Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

The Ghanaian joined fellow injury returnee goalkeeper Elber to train without limitation at the Osvaldo Saturnino de Oliveira “Jesus” camp for Saturday clash in the morrocan city of Casablanca.

The defensive stalwart moved to the Angolan Girabola side Pedro Luanda on a three-year deal after completing his contract with Accra Hearts of Oak.

He has since cut a collosal figure for himself, being one of the pillars for the 15 times Angolan champions.

Petro Luanda are still in search for their first continental laurels having lost the 1997 Caf Cup to Esperance of Tunisia.

The match against the Moroccans takes place at 8 pm at the Mohammed V Complex Stadium in Casablanca, and is scored for the third round of Group C of the 24th African Champions League. The goalkeeper and central defender have recovered from injuries sustained in the match with USM Algiers, played on 7 this month at the 11 November National Stadium in Luanda for matchday two. Tricolors resume training today at 9am, highlighting tactical corrections, and to improve the finalization and organization of the defensive sector. Tomorrow, at 9:00 am, they will hold the last session in their stronghold before the afternoon trip to the city of Casablanca.