Ghana’s Treasury market recorded a strong rebound last week, with the government’s latest Treasury bill auction witnessing an oversubscription of 97.82 percent—the first such development in two months.

According to data from the Bank of Ghana, total bids submitted during the auction reached GH¢20.98 billion, significantly surpassing the government’s target of GH¢5.44 billion. Out of the total bids, the Treasury accepted GH¢10.64 billion—enough to cover both its target and upcoming maturities totaling GH¢5.24 billion.

The sharp rise in investor demand signals renewed confidence in short-term government securities, following weeks of sluggish performance in the Treasury bill market.

Breaking down the results, the 91-day bill attracted GH¢13.77 billion in bids, with GH¢5.65 billion accepted. For the 182-day bill, GH¢2.99 billion was accepted out of GH¢4.22 billion in bids. Meanwhile, the 364-day bill received GH¢2.98 billion in bids, of which GH¢2 billion was accepted.

Analysts say the surge in demand is largely due to the Bank of Ghana’s recent steep reduction in the yield on its policy tool—the BoG Bills—which previously offered returns around 27 percent. With these yields falling, investors are now shifting their focus to government-issued Treasury bills, which still offer relatively attractive returns despite recent rate drops.

Nonetheless, yields on short-term government securities have also declined. The 91-day yield fell by 93 basis points to 13.72 percent. The 182-day rate dropped by 41 basis points to 14.61 percent, while the 364-day yield decreased by 68 basis points to 14.73 percent.

Despite the falling yields, the oversubscription suggests growing investor appetite for safer, short-term government instruments amid changing market dynamics.