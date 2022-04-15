3 hours ago

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) is urging the government to bring all stakeholders in health onboard in its planned construction of 111 new hospitals across the country.

It said this will ensure an excellent project output.

The association made the call in a statement to mark International Federation of Biomedical Laboratory Science Day.

“The profession has also taken notice of the Agenda 111 Project by the Government of Ghana to increase access to healthcare and medical laboratory services to the citizenry. We wish to congratulate Government on this important project. We call for stakeholders and experts’ involvement in the project implementation for an excellent project output and government must ensure the medical laboratory facilities are included in each project,” it said.

The association also called on the government to ensure that all facilities have medical laboratory facilities.

The Agenda 111 project includes 101 District Hospitals, six Regional Hospitals in newly created regions, one Regional Hospital in the Western Region, two Psychiatric Hospitals in Kumasi and Tamale, Rehabilitation of Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital-Sekondi and the Redevelopment of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists commended the government for the project.

It further called for more investment in the human resources of laboratory scientists in Ghana, suggesting the establishment of a Ghana College of Medical Laboratory Science to facilitate the training of more medical laboratory scientists.

“It is therefore essential that government supports the training of the right skill mix for the health sector. There is thus an urgent need for the establishment of a Ghana College of Medical Laboratory Science for specialists training of medical laboratory science professionals to give legal and financing framework in support of the work initiated by the West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science (WAPCMLS) in Ghana,” the statement said.

Read the full statement below:

Source: citifmonline