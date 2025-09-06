2 hours ago

Prominent businessman Amardeep Singh Hari, Executive Chairman of IPMC, has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold and corporate documents belonging to Gold Crest Refinery Limited.

According to a report by The Chronicle, Singh Hari was picked up by police at the Kotoka International Airport on August 25, 2025, upon his return from South Africa. His arrest followed an outstanding warrant issued after repeated efforts by the Ghana Police Service to secure his cooperation in ongoing investigations reportedly failed.

The businessman was arraigned before a court presided over by Kwabena Kodua Obiri-Yeboah on August 26, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. State prosecutors alleged that Singh Hari, together with an accomplice identified as Sannamdeep Singh Hari—currently on the run—dishonestly appropriated:



23 kilograms of refined gold



2 kilograms of unrefined gold



Sensitive corporate documents, including incorporation certificates, trading licences, and books of accounts

The alleged theft reportedly occurred in December 2024 at the Gold Crest Refinery offices in Accra. Both men have been charged with three counts of stealing under Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Lawyers for Singh Hari dismissed the charges as “baseless” and the product of internal company disputes. Lead counsel argued that:



Gold Crest Refinery has not officially filed a complaint against Hari.



The case stems from a petition by “questionable individuals” within the company.



Hari, who holds a 50% majority shareholding in the company and has served as Managing Director for seven months, cannot be accused of stealing property belonging to his own company.

“The accused person is being prosecuted for allegedly misappropriating property belonging to his own company. He has cooperated fully with investigators, was never invited for questioning before his arrest, and poses no flight risk,” counsel told the court.

The police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Kuubal, countered that company assets belong to Gold Crest Refinery Limited as a separate legal entity, not to its shareholders or directors individually. He stressed that shareholders cannot claim ownership over company property.

After hearing both sides, the presiding judge granted Singh Hari GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties and adjourned the case for further proceedings.