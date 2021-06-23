1 hour ago

A sports journalist with Accra based Max FM, Andy Abraham Mantey found himself in some hot waters on Wednesday afternoon at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium during Kotoko's match day 30 clash against Karela United.

The porcupine warriors defeated Karela United 2-1 in a match that was fraught with numerous controversial calls from the officiating officials.

Kotoko took the lead in the 21st minute of the game and went into the break with a solitary goal lead.

Just 15 minutes after the restart the away side pulled parity amid some controversy as the assistant referees flag was up even before Berko slotted home for Karela United but the center referee after consultations with his assistant referee awarded the goal.

This call infuriated the Kotoko supporters some who stepped on to the pitch leading to a temporal hold up of the match for some time before it continued.

In the 74th minute there was more drama as Kotoko were awarded a penalty after Evans Adomako was adjudged to have been brought down by the Karela United goalkeeper.

The commentator from Max FM, who was running commentary said the penalty awarded Kotoko was dubious.

This infuriated the Kotoko supporters who bundled him out of the stadium.

As some supporters reportedly assaulted him.