3 hours ago

Some irate supporters of Real Tamale United (RTU) went berserk on Monday morning as they seized training equipment preventing the club from training.

Their protest was to register their displeasure over the club's poor form in the league which they believe smacks of relegation.

Since winning 2-0 against Bibiani Gold Stars at home, RTU are yet to win a game in their last six matches as they lie 15th on the league table two points above relegation.

RTU supporters from Channel 15, Zugu , Kurgu and other places on Monday morning stormed the teams training grounds at the Utrecht Park in Kasalgu seeking answers to the team's poor form.

The irate supporters seized cones, markers, balls, bibs and other training gadgets as they prevented the club from holding their usual training session.

Supporters of the club accused the management of not being transparent with regards to gate proceeds and also monies that are given to them by the life patron and board members of the club.

The irate supporters demanded the immediate resignation of the club CEO, secretary and the media officer.

Real Tamale United will play another struggling side West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) at the Sogakope park in the Volta Region this weekend.