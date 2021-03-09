1 hour ago

Irise Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) working to end rape and sexual violence against girls and women has organized a sensitization activity in Wenchi in the Bono Region of Ghana.

The two-day sensitization event themed, “The Rising Gardens", educated residents particularly girls and women on topics such as Sexual Harassment and Exploitation, Rape and Incest, Teenage Pregnancy, Drug Addiction, Occultism, and Sexual Slavery.

Country Director, Irise Ghana, Vickenzie Gifty Ofei, speaking to hundreds of women and girls said Irise Ghana is an NGO formed from the One Billion Revolution, a global platform that gives women and children the opportunity to raise their voices against injustices that they face every day in society, schools, culture, work and religious places, among others.

She said the organization decided to organize its fourth educational activities with the Kokroko community because of the importance they place on reaching every woman and girl in the country.

"Without our women farmers, most homes in a lot of communities would have gone hungry especially during this Covid-19 pandemic where most men have lost their source of income. It is these strong, brave and hardworking women who have been holding the fort hence the need to recognize them," she said.

Participants and organizers in a group Photo after the event

Hundreds of women in the community mainly made up of Moslems were enthusiastic that 1 Billion Rising thought of them and decided to rise with them this year.

Mrs Ofei said often, violence against girls and women in communities go unreported leaving the victims without any help and support.

She said it was thus important for them to know where they can go for help adding, "henceforth, Bono Region will always rise with us".

A representative from the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit DOVVSU, Chief Inspector Marcus Addai engaged the women in interesting conversations about their rights.

The Assembly Member for Boaden Electoral Area, Salamatu Adams and other community leaders joined the executives of Irise Ghana to interact with the women on their farms where they cultivated cashews, cassava, yam, plantain, and cocoyam.

The women shared their challenge with the team and they were encouraged to leverage the opportunities they have through government programmes to increase their yield and earn more income to take care of their families.

The rising ended with the women doing a choreographed dance on behalf of all abused women.