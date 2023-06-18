3 hours ago

Is Microsoft Edge spying on us?

Unveiling Privacy Concerns: Examining Microsoft Edge's Image Enhancement Feature

Introduction:

Microsoft Edge, known for its diverse range of features and tools that enhance the browsing experience, has recently faced scrutiny due to potential privacy infringements.

Users have raised concerns regarding certain default features that may compromise their privacy while using the browser.

This article delves into the controversy surrounding Microsoft Edge's image enhancement feature and provides insights on how users can safeguard their privacy by disabling this functionality.

Additionally, we explore the implications of other AI-based features, such as Super Resolution Video, on user data and privacy.

Unintended Image Sharing: The Default Setting

Microsoft Edge offers an image enhancement tool that utilizes "super-resolution" to enhance the clarity, sharpness, brightness, and contrast of web images.

While this feature may sound appealing, recent updates from Microsoft Edge Canary shed light on its functioning.

The primary concern lies in the default setting, which automatically grants permission for the browser to send every image encountered online to Microsoft for processing and enhancement, potentially compromising user privacy.

Taking Control of Your Privacy: Disabling Image Enhancement



Launch Microsoft Edge and access the main menu.

Navigate to Settings > Privacy, Search, and Services.

Scroll down and toggle off the "Image Enhancement" option in Microsoft Edge.

Super Resolution Video: Balancing Performance and Privacy

To address the privacy concerns associated with Microsoft Edge's image enhancement feature, users can take the following steps to disable it:By disabling this feature, users can ensure that their online images are not transmitted to Microsoft without their explicit consent, safeguarding their privacy while browsing the web.Apart from image enhancement, Microsoft Edge also offers an AI-based feature called Super Resolution Video.

This functionality aims to enhance low-resolution videos by leveraging the device's processing capabilities, primarily driven by the graphics card.

Unlike the image enhancement tool, Super Resolution Video does not involve transmitting content to Microsoft for processing, reducing potential privacy concerns.

Conclusion:

As users seek a balance between advanced features and their privacy, concerns surrounding Microsoft Edge's default image enhancement feature have come to the forefront.

By proactively disabling this functionality, users can ensure that their online images remain private and are not shared with Microsoft for processing.

Additionally, the AI-based Super Resolution Video feature prioritizes local processing over data transmission, minimizing privacy implications.

Staying informed about these features empowers users to make conscious choices regarding their online privacy while enjoying the benefits of the Microsoft Edge browser.