The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has charged the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) of Ghana to discipline all persons who flout road regulations and then claim affiliation to him.

He made the observations when a delegation from the National Road Safety Authority led by the Executive Director, Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah, during a courtesy call, humbly offered His Majesty the Ambassadorial position of the Commission.

“Road Safety wants to propose to Your Majesty and with your permission unveil you as the National Road Safety Ambassador to help us bring your influence to bare…I know your influence goes beyond the Ashanti region, your influence is global”, Mr. Jermaine Nkrumah, spokesperson of the delegation and Board Chairman of NRSA expressed.

Nationally, a total of 11,858 crashes have been recorded in the year 2021 alone with 11659 injuries and 2,127 deaths as until the end of September. For the Ashanti region, 2,524 crashes have been recorded with 2,699 injuries and 423 deaths, per NRSA records.

It was noted that a person, such as His Majesty, with global influence, will be the best to help deal with the numerous crashes on our roads.

“People use the stickers with Manhyia Palace and have put our people ( at NRSA) in a very difficult position to contain them”, he indicated as a major hindrance to their work.

Accepting the Ambassadorial proposal, Otumfuo charged the Commission to be firm in enforcing the road regulations no matter the caliber of people they encounter.

“Everybody at all can print my photo and post it on a car. Is my photo a license that gives immunity? No, arrest whoever and when it comes to my attention I will come and verify if it is my car or not. None of my cars has my photos plastered around it. My car has no photos, so no one can paste my photo on his car and claim he is from Manhyia. Manhyia does not issue license,” he stated.

According to Otumfuo, he ensures that his cars and drivers have the necessary documentation.

He, therefore, urged law enforcement agencies to take on individuals including some of his chiefs who may seek to use his name to justify their wrongs.