1 hour ago

There may be some glimmer of hope for former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari as his performance for Hearts of Oak has not gone unnoticed.

He played very well in the President's Cup game where he shone for the phobians who defeated Kotoko 2-1.

There has been shouts for the 37 year old midfielder to be included in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifier play off with Nigeria.

The Ghana Football Association will have to get some sort of clearance before inviting the 'prodigal son' Sulley Muntari who was sacked from camp during Ghana's last World Cup appearance in Brazil where he slapped Medeama owner Moses Armah Parker.

After the incident the midfielder and KP Boateng were barred from playing for the Black Stars ever again by the Justice Dzamefe Commission until he apologize for his role in the chaos at the 2014 World Cup.

The 37 year old midfielder seemed to have rolled back the years with his performance for the club domestically.

The ferocious midfielder signed a one year contract with Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

He has so far played four matches in the Ghana Premier League having provided one assist in his side's 1-1 draw against Legon Cities and helped Hearts win the President's Cup over Kotoko.