Content provider at Despite Media, Afia Pokuaa, popularly called Vim Lady, has incurred the wrath of an outspoken member of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yayra Koku, after he (Yayra) is accusing her of misinforming her followers.

The popular journalist posted a photo of 'NDC and NPP officials chilling at Joyce Mogtari Bawa's party' and cautioned footsoldiers of both political parties not to perpetrate any violence during the 2020 campaign time as according to her, "you will never be invited to these big parties".

The picture in questions shows Spokesperson of former President John Dramani Mahama - Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Minister for Business Development - Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Awal and Deputy CEO of MASLOC, Madam Alberta Afia Akoto amongst others, partying together at an event.

"This picture shows NDC and NPP officials chilling at Joyce Mogtare Bawa's party. You are a foot soldier, you are not invited to these big parties but you have planned to fight and insult people for your party during the campaign. You dey joke. Be wise before Dec 7", Vim Lady's caption read.

But, Yayra Koku who thought there some misinformation on the part of Vim Lady, quickly refuted her claims saying the shot was taken during the opening ceremony of Alhaji's Wife Waakye in Tema and not Joyce Bawa Mugtaru's birthday party.

He questioned whether or not the Egyaso-Gyaso host is a true journalist as according to him, "I tot journalists are to inform and not to misinform".