1 hour ago

Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Appiah has joined lower-tier Spanish side CD Pedroñera on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old has been without a club since leaving CP Valdivia in July 2020.

All this when there are only a few days left, for the start of the pre-season for the ajeros.

As far as Appiah is concerned, he is a very versatile midfielder as well as physical and with great quality, who has passed through numerous clubs.

He arrives from Valdivia, but previously he went through Almazán or Atlético de Madrid C.

All of them belong to the Third Division.

A signing that has raised quite a stir on social networks, where it has had a significant impact, raising a lot of hope in the parish of Ajera.