2 hours ago

Ghanaian boxer, Isaac Dogboe was defeated by Cuban Robeisy Ramirez in a unanimous decision at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Tulsa, United States in the USA on Saturday night to claim the WBO featherweight title.

Isaac Dogboe was aiming at another world title as he took on Cuban Robeisy Ramirez in the featherweight bout but his opponent had much more firepower.

Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, IBF USBA and WBO Global Featherweight champion and No. 2 ranked Robeisy Ramirez defeated former WBO Super Bantamweight champion and No. 1 ranked Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe for the vacant WBO Featherweight title.

In the fourth round Dogboe started fast landing rights while Ramirez in the second half of the round used his left uppercuts. In the fifth round Dogboe pressed Ramirez who countered well in a close round. In the sixth round Dogboe again starts off fast before Ramirez takes over.

In the seventh round Dogboe did well enough to take the round out landing Ramirez. In the eighth round Dogbe throws more but lands less. In the ninth round Ramirez had his best round landing with accuracy countering Dogboe almost at will.

The judges gave Ramirez victories by scores of 117-110, 118-109, and 119-108.

VIDEO BELOW: