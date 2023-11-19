4 hours ago

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe's hopes at the WBC featherweight title faced a setback as he suffered a unanimous defeat to Nick Ball in the final eliminator in Manchester.

The judges scored in favor of Ball with scores of 116-111, 118-109, and 119-108.

Dogboe, who had eyes set on challenging Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight title, will now have to reassess his path to title contention.

Ball, with this victory, positions himself as a potential contender for a title shot against Vargas.

“I’m feeling good, it was a good performance from myself. I had to keep my cool in there and control the fight,” said Ball after the match. “I feel like I’ve just controlled that fight at the world level. I’ve just put myself in a position (to fight for a world title).”

Despite moments of strength and sharpness from Dogboe, Ball dominated the fight, marking Dogboe's fourth defeat in recent matches.

Dogboe previously lost to Robeisy Ramirez in his attempt to secure a world title.