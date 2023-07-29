1 hour ago

In a groundbreaking ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the appeal of players involved in the highly debated match-fixing incident between AshantiGold and Inter Allies that took place two seasons ago.

During the Ghana Premier League encounter on match day 34, AshantiGold emerged victorious with a stunning 7-0 scoreline.

However, suspicions arose regarding the integrity of the game, leading to a thorough investigation by the GFA's Disciplinary Committee.

Subsequently, 21 players were found to have allegedly played a part in influencing the match results, out of which 14 belonged to AshantiGold.

A significant revelation came from Hashmin Musah, a player from Inter Allies, who candidly admitted scoring two own goals to sabotage the match-fixing scheme in a post-game interview.

Due to their alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal, some players received 30-month bans, while others were handed more severe 48-month bans.

In a landmark ruling, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ordered the Ghana Football Association to compensate the 21 players.

Each player is set to receive $345.77 as a result of the verdict.

Among the players who expressed his feelings on the ruling is Isaac Opoku Agyemang, a member of Inter Allies. He conveyed his happiness about being exonerated by the CAS decision, which upheld the players' appeal. However, despite the favorable outcome, he shared his mixed emotions.

In an interview with Oyerepa Sports, Isaac Opoku Agyemang said, "It is good we have been exonerated but it is not good news for me personally. In 2021, I had a foreign deal in Serbia and signed for Partizan Belgrade, but the GFA refused to release my ITC. The deal would have earned me $5,000 a month as salary."

The CAS ruling has brought closure to the long-standing case, bringing relief to the players who were entangled in the controversy.

Nevertheless, for Isaac Opoku Agyemang, the ruling's aftermath remains bittersweet due to the impact it had on a potentially promising international opportunity.