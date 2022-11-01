1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association declares Friday, November 4th as a day for Islamic worship to pray for the Black Stars.

As part of activities lined up ahead of the Black Stars participation in the FIFA World Cup to be staged in Qatar, the GHANA football Association will visit the central mosque in Accra to observe Jummah Prayers.

This special prayer will be led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu on Friday, November 4th 2022.

Executive council Members,Technical and management team of the Black stars, the staff of the FA, various supporters groups and the general public are all invited.

The National Mosque can be located at E Kanda Rd, Accra (Kawukudi).

The Black Stars will make their fourth appearance at the World Cup which kicks off from November 28- December 18.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS