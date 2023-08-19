1 hour ago

In a thrilling encounter, Ismael Antwi's remarkable goal in the second half led Nations FC to a 1-0 triumph over Heart of Lions in the Division One League Super Cup's opening match.

The clash between the top teams from Zone Two and Zone Three captivated a large crowd at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Friday.

While Nations FC dominated the first half, the Super Cup debutants were unable to convert their opportunities, resulting in a goalless halftime score.

The turning point arrived when Ismael Antwi, a substitute in the second half, found himself at the edge of the box and unleashed a powerful shot that found the back of the net, securing the decisive goal.

Prince Acquah, Razak Sampson, and Burkina Faso forward Sare Ibrahim made their debuts for Nations FC, adding to the team's dynamic.

In another Group A fixture, Koforidua Semper FI and Techiman Eleven Wonders played to a goalless draw, highlighting the competitive nature of the tournament.

With this victory, Nations FC takes the lead in Group A with three points. They will face Techiman Eleven Wonders in their second game on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, as they seek to maintain their winning momentum in the tournament.