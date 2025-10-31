1 hour ago

The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) has commended the recent appreciation of the Ghana cedi, urging policymakers to ensure the currency’s stability in the medium term to support broader economic recovery.

According to ISSER’s 2024 State of the Ghanaian Economy Report (SGER), the cedi has appreciated by over 28% against the US dollar in the retail market since the beginning of the year — one of its strongest showings in recent years.

The institute attributed the local currency’s resilience to proactive interventions by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the Gold for Reserves Programme, improved fiscal discipline, and positive market sentiment.

“The cedi has performed creditably against all three major foreign currencies so far. This stability is likely to be maintained, given the expected $385 million inflow from the fifth IMF Extended Credit Facility (ECF) review, continued BoG interventions, Gold Board support, prudent fiscal management, and favourable market sentiment,” ISSER noted.

In the interbank market, the cedi is currently trading at GH¢10.90 to the US dollar, while in the retail market it is expected to close the week at around GH¢12.10 to the dollar.

Over the past two weeks, the currency has recorded one of its best performances in recent months, buoyed by improved investor confidence and consistent central bank support.

On the interbank market, the cedi appreciated to GH¢10.85 per dollar (+9.68%), GH¢14.42 per pound (+10.00%), and GH¢12.61 per euro (+9.16%).

Similarly, in the retail market, it gained 6.53% against the US dollar, closing at GH¢12.25 from GH¢13.05, 5.54% against the pound to GH¢16.25 from GH¢17.15, and 5.26% against the euro to GH¢14.25 from GH¢15.00.

ISSER emphasized that sustaining this momentum will require consistent policy coordination, continued foreign exchange inflows, and confidence-building measures to consolidate recent gains and prevent future volatility.