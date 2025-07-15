1 hour ago

Government-led efforts to curb youth unemployment in Ghana have largely fallen short over the past decade, according to new findings by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER).

The report, published in the 2024 edition of the Ghana Social Development Outlook (GSDO), criticises major interventions—including the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Youth in Agriculture Programme (YiAP), and Nation Builders Corps (NABCO)—for failing to align with the actual needs and aspirations of Ghanaian youth.

Presenting the findings, Dr. Martha Awo, Head of ISSER’s Social Division, said most of these initiatives were developed without the direct involvement of the youth they were designed to support.

As a result, there has been a poor fit between training modules and real-world job demands, with some roles lacking what the International Labour Organisation classifies as "decent work."

“Young people’s interests are not central to the design of these programmes,” Dr. Awo said, highlighting late payments, low job quality, and limited engagement with beneficiaries as recurring issues.

She noted that while training was often focused on agriculture and entrepreneurship, there was a lack of follow-through on decent job creation.

The report identifies two core causes of Ghana’s persistent youth unemployment: a skills mismatch between what is taught and what the market requires, and a shortage of employment opportunities to absorb the growing youth population.

To address this, ISSER has called for more inclusive programme design, involving young people in both planning and implementation stages.

Dr. Awo further recommended conducting tracer studies to evaluate the actual impact of government programmes on youth employment outcomes.

Prof. Peter Quartey, Director of ISSER, used the launch of the report to urge the government to develop a national employment policy that consolidates and harmonises fragmented youth employment initiatives across regimes. He argued that stability in approach, not political turnover, should define job creation strategies.

“The current approach changes with each government, and that undermines consistency and long-term results,” he noted.

The 2024 GSDO Report, now in its seventh edition, spans ten chapters on key social indicators including education, employment, health, housing, sanitation, energy, and gender equity.

The report was launched at a well-attended event that featured notable figures including Professor Gordon Awandare (University of Ghana), Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey (IDEG), and Mary Awelana Addah (Ghana Integrity Initiative), who chaired the occasion.

Since its inception in 2012, ISSER’s biennial GSDO report has provided policymakers, academics, and development partners with data-backed insights on Ghana’s progress in social development.

Prof. Quartey praised the continued support of partners such as the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), which has helped to expand the report’s reach and policy influence.