It has been a surreal season for Dutch born Ghanaian sensation Myron Boadu who was having the season of his life until the coronavirus induced break forced the league to be halted.

The youngster has been in good form this season with most clubs interested in the capture with the striker.

But it appears his good form maybe truncated as the COVID-19 pandemic bites very hard globally.

After 42 official matches, 22 goals and 13 assists, the 2019-2020 season is also on hold for Myron Boadu.

“After two years of injury, I have been in the spotlight with the general public this season. Whether I am satisfied with 22 goals and 13 assists in 42 official matches? I think it could and should have been more. But I am not dissatisfied. ”

The striker admits that he scored goals in important matches but says it was a team effort.

“Haha, yes that's actually true. But several guys are important in the big games. Everyone should get up then. In the four games against Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV we just played fantastic. We also have to show that to the smaller clubs. ” he said.