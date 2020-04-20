2 hours ago

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan says he is at pains he has never been able to win a trophy for the Black Stars.

Gyan has been playing for the Black Stars since 2003 when he made his debut and has gone on to play 109 matches for Ghana scoring 51 goals.

For all his goals, Ghana's all time top scorer has nothing to show for his efforts as he has no trophy to show for.

The 34 year old has represented Ghana at eight Afcon tournaments representing Ghana Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

He also represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups scoring six goals to become Africa's highest goalscorer at the mundial but has nothing to show for.

“For now, what bothers me a lot is I haven’t won any trophy with the Black Stars since 2003”,he told TV3’s Juliet Bawuah.

“I have gotten the bronze medal, I have gotten the silver but I want the gold. That is what has been bothering me till now”.

“That is what I haven’t gotten so far and that is what I want” he stated boldly.