Talent manager and a one-time die-hard fan of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has for months taken a break from active social media activities with many wondering about the motive behind her 'silence' in the industry.

Ayisha nicknamed 'She Loves Stonebwoy' on Wednesday took to her Instagram page to share a secret about herself adding that her unique character has cost her friends, especially the ones who couldn't deal with her.

But despite these challenges, she has vowed to stand her ground by becoming the best version of herself.

"Sometimes you just have to die a little inside in order to be reborn and rise again as a stronger and wiser version of you….!!!. I am different, and it has cost me many people, but I am always myself. It is better to lose others than to lose yourself to Fit in. OBAA YAA MODI," she captioned a photo that captured her beside a car.

Ayisha made headlines early this year with her drastic weight loss. This outspoken woman has gone mute following her feud with actress and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger.

