2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the success of Asante Kotoko is inextricably linked to that of Ghana football.

He says it has been so since time in memorial and that will never change even in the future.

The President who is a self confessed fan of Kumasi Asante Kotoko made this known when the club's CEO led a delegation of his management to the Jubilee House in Accra on Friday.

“It is difficult for Ghana football to succeed unless Kotoko succeeds. That’s how it has been in the past and that’s how it should be in the future” the president said as quoted by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“Kotoko a very special, cherished and enviable role in Ghanaian Sports development,” he eulogized the Porcupine Warriors.

The President admitted that his government is looking at various ways to assist the club's but ultimately clubs should be able to generate their own revenues in order to be self sufficient.

“Clearly it’s possible the Government should be able to assist the club, these will be temporary measures over a period of time, a year or two. Ultimately the club should be self sufficient, generating money for keeping the club going,”

“We will put our heads together to see what can be done to assist,through the minister of sports,”he added.