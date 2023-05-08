3 hours ago

Tamale South Member of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu has said this is the time for former President John Dramani Mahama to rescue Ghana’s economy from collapse.

Mr Iddrisu also said it is time for Mr Mahama to lead Ghana to protect the jobs and investments of the people.

Speaking at the campaign rally of Mr Mahama in Tamale South on Monday, May 8, the former Minority Leader said “It is John Mahama’s time, his time to lead the NDC, his time to lead and save this country and save the economy of Ghana and save jobs and inspire hopes in the youth of our country. It is the time for John Mahama to rescue Ghana and rescue the Ghanaian economy.”

Mr Mahama also promised that a future government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under his presidency will reward all the women organizers of the party especially those who will be able to meet the target set for them in the 2024 general elections.

He said they are going to be rewarded with contracts under the National School Feeding programme to cook for the school children.

Interacting with delegates of the NDC in Nanton as part of his campaign to be elected flagbearer of the party for the 2024 polls, Mr Mahama also assured the youth of the party that they are going to benefit from recruitment into the Police Service, Ghana Armed Forces, and the Ghana Immigration Service.

“We are also going to reward you and so any branch that gets the target votes that we are going to give, all the nine-member executives, we are going to give you a very handsome reward so that we can work hard,” he said.

He added “Whatever we are going to do for Ghanaians you will also get your fair share. So if we are going to recruit young people to go into the Armed Forces, into the Police, Immigration, Prison Service and Fire Service, we will come and take you our young people and you also go and work in those services.

“If we are hiring school feeding caterers, our women organizers too know how to cook, we will come and take our women organisers and you also go and cook for the primary school children and make some money for yourselves and so you are going to get your fair share of everything the country has to offer.”